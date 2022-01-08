Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

