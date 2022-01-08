Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

