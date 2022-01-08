Boston Partners Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

