Boston Partners Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of CURO Group worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.