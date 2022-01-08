Boston Partners Has $962,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

SIVB stock opened at $733.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.31. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $412.23 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

