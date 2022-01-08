Boston Partners Lowers Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Insperity were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

