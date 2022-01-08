Boston Partners Sells 267 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in POSCO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in POSCO by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

