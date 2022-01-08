Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GVI opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04.

