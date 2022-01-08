Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.