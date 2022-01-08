Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $246.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

