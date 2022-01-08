Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 606.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

