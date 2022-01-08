Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,617,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.15.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

