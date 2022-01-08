Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY remained flat at $$56.36 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,195. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

