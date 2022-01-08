Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.