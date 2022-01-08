BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,683,539. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

