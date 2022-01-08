Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.13 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

