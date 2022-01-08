BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.10 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 86.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BP. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. BP has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in BP by 23.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in BP by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in BP by 7.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.