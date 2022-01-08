BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 4.10 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

