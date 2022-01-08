BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 410 by Royal Bank of Canada

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 410 ($5.52) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.44) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.49) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 181 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.