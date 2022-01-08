Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Brigham Minerals worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

