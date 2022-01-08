Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.06

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 199938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

