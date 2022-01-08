Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.