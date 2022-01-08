BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

