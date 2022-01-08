British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($38.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £64.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,646.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,676.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

