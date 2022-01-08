British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.49).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.33) to GBX 650 ($8.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 550.40 ($7.42) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($188,742.43). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,483.68).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

