Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $656.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $17.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.15. 2,782,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.