Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AVGO opened at $619.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.89.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

