Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $26.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $152,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

