Brokerages Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

AUTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 9,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,995. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.