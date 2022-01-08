Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,191. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

