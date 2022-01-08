Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 113,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.