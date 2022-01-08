Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,763. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

