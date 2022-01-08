Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $59.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $236.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,147. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

