Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.86. 223,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

