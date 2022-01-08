Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,434. The firm has a market cap of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

