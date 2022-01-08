Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $34.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.61 billion to $35.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $32.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $150.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

HD traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.61. 4,519,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.96 and its 200 day moving average is $354.65. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

