Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Kroger posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $252,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,672,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,213. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

