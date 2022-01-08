Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 187,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

