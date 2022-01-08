Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WPRT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
