Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 426.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

