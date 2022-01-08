Brokerages Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $200.50

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,698. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 12-month low of $107.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.