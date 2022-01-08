Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $61.83

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

