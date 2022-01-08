Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT at $38.33

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
