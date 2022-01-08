Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT at $38.33

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

