Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $68.13

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Lemonade stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

