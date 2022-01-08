Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $29.40

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,537. The company has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

