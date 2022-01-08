Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $291.16

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PCTY opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

