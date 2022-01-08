Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $3.25

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 2,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

