Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,922.55

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.91).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.76) to GBX 2,000 ($26.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.53) to GBX 2,065 ($27.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.71) to GBX 2,105 ($28.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,604 ($21.61). The company had a trading volume of 535,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,544.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,642.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($27.64).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

