Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $59.61

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

