Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $588.43

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $24.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.86. 432,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.