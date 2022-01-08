Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

BEPC stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $63.17.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 242,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

